Home
Product
Lamatic.ai
Lamatic.ai
Build, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge ⚡️
50% off for first 3 month
•
Free Options
A managed PaaS with a low-code visual builder, VectorDB, and integrations to apps and models for building, testing, and deploying high-performance GenAI apps on edge.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lamatic.ai
About this launch
Lamatic.ai
Build, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge
Lamatic.ai by
Lamatic.ai
flo merian
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Aman Sharma
Chuck Whiteman
Siddharth Jain
Kashish Sharma
shubham das
Ian D'Souza
Arun Addagatla
Naitik Kapadia
Featured on November 11th, 2024.
Lamatic.ai
This is Lamatic.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
