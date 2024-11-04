  • Subscribe
    Lamatic.ai

    Build, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge ⚡️

    Free Options
    A managed PaaS with a low-code visual builder, VectorDB, and integrations to apps and models for building, testing, and deploying high-performance GenAI apps on edge.
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Lamatic.ai
    Lamatic.ai
    Lamatic.aiBuild, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge
    Lamatic.ai
    Lamatic.ai
    flo merian
    Aman Sharma
    Chuck Whiteman
    Siddharth Jain
    Kashish Sharma
    shubham das
    Ian D'Souza
    Arun Addagatla
    Naitik Kapadia
    Featured on November 11th, 2024.
    Lamatic.ai
    This is Lamatic.ai's first launch.
