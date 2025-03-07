Subscribe
Lamatic.ai
Lamatic 2.0

IDE to build & deploy AI agents on serverless
A fully managed PaaS with Agent IDE, integrated vector stores, and seamless connections to apps, data sources, and leading AI models — empowering you to rapidly build, test, and deploy high-performance AI Agents at the Serverless Edge.
Meet the team

About this launch
Build, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge
Lamatic 2.0 by
Lamatic.ai
was hunted by
flo merian
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aman Sharma
,
Chuck Whiteman
,
Siddharth Jain
,
shubham das
,
Arun Addagatla
,
Naitik Kapadia
,
Vrijraj Singh
and
Ian D'Souza
. Featured on March 24th, 2025.
Lamatic.ai
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on November 11th, 2024.