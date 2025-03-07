This is a launch from Lamatic.ai See 1 previous launch

Lamatic 2.0 IDE to build & deploy AI agents on serverless Visit Upvote 76

A fully managed PaaS with Agent IDE, integrated vector stores, and seamless connections to apps, data sources, and leading AI models — empowering you to rapidly build, test, and deploy high-performance AI Agents at the Serverless Edge.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more