Home
Product
Lamatic 2.0
This is a launch from Lamatic.ai
See 1 previous launch
Lamatic 2.0
IDE to build & deploy AI agents on serverless
Visit
Upvote 76
A fully managed PaaS with Agent IDE, integrated vector stores, and seamless connections to apps, data sources, and leading AI models — empowering you to rapidly build, test, and deploy high-performance AI Agents at the Serverless Edge.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lamatic.ai
Build, Connect & Deploy GenAI apps on Edge
5 out of 5.0
Follow
76
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Lamatic 2.0 by
Lamatic.ai
was hunted by
flo merian
in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aman Sharma
Chuck Whiteman
Siddharth Jain
shubham das
Arun Addagatla
Naitik Kapadia
Vrijraj Singh
and
Ian D'Souza
. Featured on March 24th, 2025.
Lamatic.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on November 11th, 2024.