Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Edit Petrova
"It is the ability to innovate that distinguishes a leader from an epigone. " LAMA is the absolute leader in Interviews as a service. Congratulations to the team
Upvote (3)Share
@edit_petrova Thank you for the feedback :)
Community is super important and so it is the topic of personal growth, entrepreneurship, best practices and more. You're doing a great service for your community 💪👍🙏And I would love to try it! I am building a service in which I will definitely need your help. But for now I wish you the best and congrats for the great achievement! :) Also I have been following your magazine already and I found lots of great insights there too <3 thanks!
@lorenzo_sinisi thank you Lorenzo. Happy to help out with your service and promote it on LAMA :)
Upvote (1)Share
Lama has created a great technology to automate interviewing at scale. We used it in my previous company to automatically handle tens of video interviews that would have otherwise taken a huge amount of time to process. Thanks LAMA! :)
@flaviobzz Thank you a lot! Happy to see that you've already used LAMA in the past
Great product! We invested into the company and use the product for our own social media efforts. Check it out!
How do you pick the right questions for the interviews?
@peterbuch Hi Peter, there are 2 options: 1) The digital journalist generates the questions automatically based on your presence on the web 2) You can choose to go for a real journalist: we have a team of professional journalists on board Hope this helps