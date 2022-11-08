Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Laid Off Toolkit
Laid Off Toolkit
Ranked #15 for today

Laid Off Toolkit

Land a better job, faster, with the best free career tools.

Free
A constantly updating collection of the best free tools, apps, websites, and resources to help job-seekers go from laid-off to landing great offers, faster.
Launched in Hiring, Tech, Career by
Laid Off Toolkit
Flatfile
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Laid Off Toolkit
Laid Off ToolkitLand a better job, faster, with the best free career tools.
0
reviews
8
followers
Laid Off Toolkit by
Laid Off Toolkit
was hunted by
Emily Giddings
in Hiring, Tech, Career. Made by
Emily Giddings
,
Jelani Clay
and
Malinda Coler
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Laid Off Toolkit
is not rated yet. This is Laid Off Toolkit's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#103