Home
→
Product
→
Laid Off Toolkit
Ranked #15 for today
Laid Off Toolkit
Land a better job, faster, with the best free career tools.
Free
A constantly updating collection of the best free tools, apps, websites, and resources to help job-seekers go from laid-off to landing great offers, faster.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Career
by
Laid Off Toolkit
About this launch
Laid Off Toolkit
Land a better job, faster, with the best free career tools.
Laid Off Toolkit by
Laid Off Toolkit
was hunted by
Emily Giddings
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Career
. Made by
Emily Giddings
,
Jelani Clay
and
Malinda Coler
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Laid Off Toolkit
is not rated yet. This is Laid Off Toolkit's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#103
