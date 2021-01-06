discussion
Robert Olsthoorn
Maker
What’s up PH! I’m Rob and ever since I can remember I’ve been making plays on Robinhood and talking about stonks with friends. (even started a #trading slack channel at my old job). You can see what I'm currently up to at https://rob.withlaguna.com Parth and I built Laguna because we were always sharing/exchanging stock trades with each other (and our closest friends). But I wanted to have faster access to the trades he made and see what his entire portfolio looked like (and the return %’s) Laguna is great for casual traders who are always getting asked by friends and family “what stock advice do you have” and perfect for investing influencers who can just drop their personalized link in their linktr.ee for any follower to quickly access. Excited to have you here and checking it out! Feel free to reach out to me at rob@withlaguna.com as well.
Hi PH! Rob and I love investing and are always chatting with friends about different trades we’ve made (especially in a year as volatile as this!). As a fun side project, we built an easy way for us and our friends to do this by themselves. Before the money printer stops going brrr, we thought we’d share with the lovely PH community :) Laguna is a personal page for your stock trades and holdings. Once you create your own custom page, you'll be able to import your trades automatically (🙏 Plaid) or manually, notify followers/friends through text, and grow an audience. Our early users include -Casual traders sharing with friends & family to keep them updated -Stock influencers sharing on social media to build an audience -Investors sharing trades with followers over text -We even have some using it as a faster and better way to see their holdings over Robinhood We would love to get some feedback (and/or fintwit jokes that make us laugh)! What new features should we add next?