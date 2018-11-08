LaCroix Electric Skateboard is an electric skateboard like no other with a comfortable, flexible, deck design with 2 rear motors, large wheels, and insane specs.
- 22 mile range
- 33 mph top speed
- 90 minute ride time
- regenerative brakes
- water resistant
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Charles Magnuson@magnuson · Professional Consumer
There isn't even a hint of a description about how this board is controlled on the manufacturer's website. When considering the purchase of an electric skateboard that will travel at 33 mph, the safety and ease-of-use of the remote control is the single most important factor of the board. The fact that this manufacturer doesn't even feature an image of the remote is an extremely worrying sign.
Upvote Share·
💥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Oh. Not THAT LaCroix.
Upvote Share·