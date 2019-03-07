Log InSign up
Labo VR Kit

Nintendo's new VR kit for Labo

With the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit, there’s more to Make, Play, and Discover together than ever before. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves!
New Nintendo Labo Kit introduces shareable, simple VR gaming experiences - Nintendo Official SiteExperience a new dimension of Nintendo Labo with the launch of the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit on April 12, which combines the innovative physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo with basic VR technology to create a simple and shareable virtual reality experience for kids and families.
Nintendo.com
Nintendo just announced a Labo VR kit for the SwitchNintendo's getting into virtual reality, but not in the way you might expect. Today, the gaming giant announced the latest in its Labo line of DIY cardboard accessories, which turns the Nintendo Switch into a makeshift VR kit. As with previous Labo sets, there are a few options to choose from.
The Verge

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I recently bought a Labo kit for my cousin and she loves it! This is a great addition to the Labo lineup.
