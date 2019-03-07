Laazy is a web-based tool that allows you to build a pipeline of actions to edit your images. Laazy is flexible enough 🤸♀ for your custom jobs, powerful enough 💪 for large image batches, and intuitive 🤓enough for non-techies. It’s for those jobs when Photoshop is overkill, but Paint won’t cut it.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Josh BondyMakerPro@joshbondy · Founder, Laazy.io
Hello, world. We’re Laazy. Not the sleepy Sunday morning kind of lazy. An intentional, professional, time-saving laazy. Our team is an group of remote working misfits who identified a problem without a solution and decided to create it ourselves. We have a lot of big ideas and a healthy pipeline of features in the works. But we'd love to hear what you think. We’re just getting started and we’re so glad to meet you.
Upvote (2)Share·