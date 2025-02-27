Launches
l1m.io
l1m.io
The simplest API to get structured data from any LLM
l1m is the easiest way to get structured data from unstructured text or images using LLMs. No prompt engineering, no chat history, just a simple API to extract structured json from text or images.
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
l1m.io
The simplest API to get structured data from any LLM
66
2
l1m.io by
l1m.io
was hunted by
Nadeesha Cabral
in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nadeesha Cabral
and
John Smith
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
l1m.io
is not rated yet. This is l1m.io's first launch.