Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Nikolaus Volk
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋🏻, After months of hard work and hustle, we are super excited to present Kyte today to all of you. Thanks to @hnshah for hunting us! Kyte brings magic to the rental car experience - you press a button and get a professionally managed, clean, new rental car delivered right to your door - no waiting in lines, no cumbersome paperwork as with the traditional rental car companies. And no surprises, no inconsistencies like with the P2P carsharing platforms. Always a reliable and consistent experience. We are only active in San Francisco right now, but please tell us where you want us to launch next! We started Kyte earlier this year to reinvent the car rental experience from the ground up so this is just the start - we’re working on other exciting ways to rebuild the rental experience for you. We would love to get your feedback, listen to your questions and ideas on how to improve this product and what features and geographies to launch next. ✌️ As SPECIAL PRODUCT HUNT OFFER we give 15% discount to any Product Hunter who signs up today (code: kytehunting)!
Upvote (8)Share
Hunter
Pro
Hiring
Kyte has got to be the easiest way to get a rental car. Dropped off and picked up. Rental cars as a service. Next time you need a rental, check them out!
Upvote (6)Share
Hey that’s a really cool idea! How does it work when I want to change my return time?
Maker
@veronika_riederle You can edit your return time in the app. We make sure your surfer will pick up your Kyte when you'll arrive back in the city.
Upvote (7)Share
Magical experience, it's like DoorDash but for rental cars. I tried it out recently and it works flawlessly!
Maker
@jack_gerbert2 Thanks Jack for the feedback! And yes, this analogy is pretty much on point!
Upvote (3)Share
Kyte had all the little things figured out. I was worried because I had a nearly dead phone and was running late. When I got in the car, a charger and phone holder were there waiting in the dash. When I got home, I completely forgot to refuel. With Kyte, you don’t have to. I handed off the keys and they refueled for me, no premium charges or fees. Great experience!
Maker
@alex_austin3 thanks for sharing your experience - glad that you liked it! Looking forward to delivering more Kytes to you in the future :)
Upvote (2)Share