Kyber is an all-in-one Slack app that offers:
✅ Task & Project management
👥 Standup meetings
📊 Polls
❓ Surveys
🗣 Message scheduling
📅 Meetings
All inside Slack.
Additionally, with Kyber Templates you can create, customize and configure your own “micro-apps” to handle your specific use cases, with no development required.
Paolo Perazzo
Hi Product Hunt community! We are very excited to share with you Kyber for Slack. Kyber is the result of 2+ years of research and experimentations in the uncharted territory of messaging apps and conversational UIs, supported by over 5,000 customer interviews and feedback sessions. We built Kyber around 3 fundamental pillars: • Actionable “primitives” (e.g. task, poll, meeting, question, message, etc) identified after deconstructing most common messaging interactions • Automated workflows designed around those primitives (e.g. delegation, reminder, completion, approval, report generation, etc) • Customizable and configurable templates to enable use cases based on the combination of those primitives and workflows (e.g. standup meetings, team announcements, surveys, meeting scheduling, team presence, etc.) As a result, you can now make your Slack conversations more actionable and accountable by running Kyber apps in Slack instead of switching to external ones - a well known productivity killer. A list of action items created with Kyber is then generated for each Slack #channel, providing a powerful “summary” of what your team has discussed and what needs to be done, saving you from going through hundreds of unread message. Finally, with Kyber templates we want to enable anyone to create their own “micro-apps”: by starting from a template, you can customize the primitives' content and set specific workflow parameters to best adapt to your own needs. Let us know what you think and request in your comment the special 50% off Product Hunt discount ;-).
