KUVRD Universal Lens Hood
KUVRD Universal Lens Hood
The one hood for every lens 📸
Crowdfunding
Photography
+ 1
The all-fitting lens hood that holds any size circular filter and is easy to pack, install & use.
an hour ago
an hour ago
KUVRD's new Universal Lens Hoods claim to fit 99% of lenses
Photography accessory manufacturer KUVRD has announced a crowdfunding campaign for its latest product, the Universal Lens Hood. As its name suggests, the new product is a collapsible silicone lens hood that KUVRD says will fit 99% of lenses.
This Universal Lens Hood is One Lens Hood to Rule Them All
The camera accessory company KUVRD has announced its new Universal Lens Hood. It's a collapsible lens hood that's designed to fit 99% of lenses on the market. KUVRD specializes in universal camera accessories, having launched a innovative lens cap in 2017 and a camera strap in 2019.
