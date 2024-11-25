Subscribe
AI-written API tests inside Google Sheets

KushoAI is a Google Sheets add-on that writes API tests for you- just like a human SDET or QA would. Just add basic API information and watch as KushoAI writes an exhaustive set of tests from scratch, right within Google Sheets in 2 minutes.
Spreadsheets
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
32
followers
Abhishek Saikia
Abhishek Saikia
Sourabh Gawande
Featured on November 26th, 2024.
