Kuky

Make real connections to share emotional experiences & heal
A mental health app that connects people based on how they feel, using AI-powered video sentiment analysis.
AndroidUser ExperienceArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Kuky: Connect with someone who gets it
Real connections. Backed by science & AI.
Armin Nehzat
Armin Nehzat
Ben Hong
