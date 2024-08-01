Launches
KT2 Kungfu Turtle Robot
The Broke Man's Boston Dynamics
KT2 Kungfu Turtle is your pocket-sized robot. Your Desktop Toy, Portable Fighter Bot, Programmable Turtle, and Work Companion - All in One.
Launched in
Robots
Hardware
Crowdfunding
by
About this launch
The Broke Man's Boston Dynamics
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Robots
,
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
KT2 Kungfu Turtle Robot
is not rated yet. This is KT2 Kungfu Turtle Robot's first launch.
