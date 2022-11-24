Products
Kryptoskatt
Kryptoskatt
Experience stress-free crypto taxes
It offers a diverse set of integrations in the industry, supporting more than 1000+ DeFi protocols, 200+ Wallets & Exchanges, and NFT & DeFi dashboards, making it the one-stop-shop solution.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Blockchain
,
Accounting
by
Kryptoskatt
About this launch
Kryptoskatt
Experience Stress-Free Crypto Taxes
Kryptoskatt by
Kryptoskatt
was hunted by
Sukesh Kumar Tedla
in
Fintech
,
Blockchain
,
Accounting
. Made by
Sukesh Kumar Tedla
,
Ravi Abhishek
,
Varun Mehra
,
Akash Srivastava
and
Shubham Gupta
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
Kryptoskatt
is not rated yet. This is Kryptoskatt's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#195
