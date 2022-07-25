Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kreya
Kreya
Build and test APIs faster
Kreya is a GUI client for gRPC and REST APIs (think Postman or BloomRPC). Thanks to its unique features, Kreya makes building and testing APIs faster. Designed to be easy to use while also supporting advanced use cases.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Kreya
About this launch
Kreya by
was hunted by
Manuel Allenspach
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Manuel Allenspach
and
Lars
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Kreya
is not rated yet. This is Kreya's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#82
