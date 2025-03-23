Subscribe
Train AI to create videos in your style
Krea Video Training is the fine-tune Krea's AI video model with your own images/videos to create custom styles, motions, and objects. Control the AI, don't just prompt it!
Design tool with AI inside
Krea Video Training by
Krea
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Made by
Erwann Millon
,
Diego Rodriguez
,
Will Beddow
and
Victor Perez
. Featured on March 24th, 2025.
Krea
is rated 4.5/5 by 24 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2023.