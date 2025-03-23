Launches
Krea Video Training
This is a launch from Krea
See 2 previous launches
Krea Video Training
Train AI to create videos in your style
Krea Video Training is the fine-tune Krea's AI video model with your own images/videos to create custom styles, motions, and objects. Control the AI, don't just prompt it!
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Photo & Video
Krea Video Training by
Krea
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Erwann Millon
,
Diego Rodriguez
,
Will Beddow
and
Victor Perez
. Featured on March 24th, 2025.
Krea
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2023.