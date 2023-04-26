Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kradl
Kradl
Find the perfect podcast episode for your interests
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Kradl is the simplest way to get podcast recommendations based on your very specific needs. Sign up, fill up a small survey, mention what topics you care about, and what topics you don't care about, and BOOM get recommendations based on YOUR tastes.
Launched in
Productivity
Social Network
Audio
by
Kradl
About this launch
Kradl
Find the perfect podcast episode for your interests
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Kradl by
Kradl
was hunted by
Anna Grigoryan
in
Productivity
,
Social Network
,
Audio
. Made by
Anna Grigoryan
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Kradl
is not rated yet. This is Kradl 's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report