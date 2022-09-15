Products
  3.  → Kotor Color Picker

Kotor Color Picker

Grab colors, collect, and use later on your menubar

Free
Embed
Grab colors on the web, collect them, and create your color palette Use later. Easy peasy.
Launched in Design Tools, Menu Bar Apps, Web Design by
Kotor Color Picker
About this launch
Kotor Color PickerGrab Colors, Collect, Use Later. on your menubar.
0
reviews
3
followers
Kotor Color Picker by
Kotor Color Picker
was hunted by
Steven J. Selcuk
in Design Tools, Menu Bar Apps, Web Design. Made by
Steven J. Selcuk
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Kotor Color Picker
is not rated yet. This is Kotor Color Picker's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#81