Home
→
Product
→
Kotor Color Picker
Kotor Color Picker
Grab colors, collect, and use later on your menubar
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Grab colors on the web, collect them, and create your color palette Use later. Easy peasy.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Web Design
by
Kotor Color Picker
About this launch
Kotor Color Picker
Grab Colors, Collect, Use Later. on your menubar.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Kotor Color Picker by
Kotor Color Picker
was hunted by
Steven J. Selcuk
in
Design Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Web Design
. Made by
Steven J. Selcuk
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Kotor Color Picker
is not rated yet. This is Kotor Color Picker's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#81
