Korus
Korus
Deadmau5-founded AI-powered music creation platform
Korus — AI-powered music companions that give you the power to play, create and remix music from iconic labels and more in a fun, first-of-its-kind interactive format.
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Music
by
Korus
About this launch
Korus by
Korus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Electronic Music
. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
Korus
is not rated yet. This is Korus's first launch.
