Korus

Korus

Deadmau5-founded AI-powered music creation platform

Korus — AI-powered music companions that give you the power to play, create and remix music from iconic labels and more in a fun, first-of-its-kind interactive format.
Music
Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Music
Korus
Korus
KorusDeadmau5-founded AI-powered music creation platform
Korus by
Korus
Chris Messina
in Music, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Music. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
Korus
is not rated yet. This is Korus's first launch.
