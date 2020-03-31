Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jack Forbes
Maker
Hi PH Community! I’m Jack, the CEO and co-founder of Kopa. I’m back to talk about our new product and program, Kopa for Good. When we started seeing people being displaced by COVID-19, we wanted to play our part to help. We saw that more travel nurses were in need of housing, international university students were scrambling to find a place to live because their campus shut down but they couldn’t go home because of the travel ban, and so much more. We rounded up property managers and homeowners across the country to pledge to help fight the effects and stress of this pandemic by offering furnished apartments with discounted rent and flexible cancellations to those displaced or de-mobilized by COVID-19. We’re a small team of 5 trying to solve a huge problem, so we appreciate any feedback you have! Sincerely, Jack and the Kopa team (Courtney, Zach, Keith, and Brian)
Upvote (2)Share