Kompad
Kompad
An open-source note-taking app for tech guys
Kompad is a note-taking app that helps users stay organized and productive. It supports MacOS, Windows, and Linux and syncs data in real-time, so you can access your notes from anywhere.
Launched in
Open Source
Notes
GitHub
by
Kompad
About this launch
Kompad
An open-source note-taking app for tech guys
Kompad by
Kompad
was hunted by
hudy9x
in
Open Source
Notes
GitHub
. Made by
hudy9x
. Featured on October 19th, 2024.
Kompad
is not rated yet. This is Kompad's first launch.
