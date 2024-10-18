  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Kompad
    Kompad

    Kompad

    An open-source note-taking app for tech guys

    Free
    Kompad is a note-taking app that helps users stay organized and productive. It supports MacOS, Windows, and Linux and syncs data in real-time, so you can access your notes from anywhere.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Notes
    GitHub
     by
    Kompad
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    Tauri
    React
    About this launch
    Kompad
    KompadAn open-source note-taking app for tech guys
    0
    reviews
    36
    followers
    Kompad by
    Kompad
    was hunted by
    hudy9x
    in Open Source, Notes, GitHub. Made by
    hudy9x
    . Featured on October 19th, 2024.
    Kompad
    is not rated yet. This is Kompad's first launch.
    Upvotes
    37
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -