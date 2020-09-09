discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Denis Berezkin
MakerCTO Penguin-team, Panda PPC
Hello! I’m Denis, Komondor’s co-founder, and I want to show a bit of the backstage behind creating Komondor PPC Software and this specific tool. Making Komondor’s PageSpeed Checker was a real challenge: we wanted not just another speed checker, but something that advertisers could rely on, something where they could ’ve specify their website (sitemap) once — and never, never, never think about whether some page broke there or whether the loading speed deteriorated in some moment… It was a big challenge to make a product that would really make life easier for advertising professionals. We were constantly refining the idea, looking for a way to make everything simpler and more convenient. Now we have something so simple yet so profoundly comfortable to use: with auto deleting duplicating links, with notifications not regularly — but only when you really have something to pay attention to. After all, it was a great journey. We hope you can incorporate Komondor’s PageSpeed Checker into your routine and it will take away at least one of the worries in the rushing days in digital marketing. With love, Denis Berezkin, CTO
Hey there! I'm Nick, CEO of Komondor & product manager of PageSpeed Checker. I’m proud to introduce to you Komondor PPC Tools and more specifically, PageSpeed Checker, which runs bulk auto checks of page loading speed and its availability (404 and 500 errors). We wanted to create a tool that will automate page checks completely, so you don’t have to make anything manually: nor check pages themselves, nor even track the reports after checks. That’s why we build a tool, which runs on its own: ✅You give it sitemap or list of URLs ✅Specify speed limits for mobile and desktop ✅Set frequency of checks (1 per week, per 2 weeks, per month) And that’s it. We will not send you any distractive notifications if everything works fine. Only when some page requires your attention, we will let you know immediately via Slack, or email, or Telegram. You can also check our other PPC tools for picking negative keywords, researching & groping keywords (this one has a pretty cool advanced algorithm, developed by our PPC professionals), and more. Enter the code “hunterfriend” to get a PRO account with no limitations for a month! I’ll be grateful for any feedback, critics or ideas you might wanna share. Best of luck, hunters!
