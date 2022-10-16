Products
Kolsquare Chrome Extension
Kolsquare Chrome Extension
Analyze the performance of influencers on Instagram & TikTok
Kolsquare is the leading influence marketing platform for D2C Brands & Enterprises in Europe.
.
🎯
Identify
the most relevant influencers for your campaigns
😎
Manage
your campaigns with peace of mind
📈
Measure
the full performance of your campaigns
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
by
About this launch
Analyze the Performance of Influencers on Instagram & TikTok
Kolsquare Chrome Extension by
Kolsquare Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Thomas
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Influencer marketing
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
Julien Schaaf
,
Quentin Bordage
and
Thibaud Donzier
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Kolsquare Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is Kolsquare Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#195
