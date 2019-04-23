Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Koji

Koji

Develop and deploy web apps at a ludicrous speed

get it
Coding and deploying web apps takes too long. Koji makes it much faster and easier. Start from a template, customize, collaborate, deploy with a click!
Around the web
GoMeta raises $6 million and launches Koji web app development platformGoMeta is announcing it has raised $6 million and is launching Koji, a new web app development platform that makes it dramatically faster for developers to build and deploy web apps.
VentureBeatDean Takahashi
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Dmitry Shapiro
Dmitry Shapiro
Sean Thielen
Sean Thielen
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris Messina
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Love seeing what my friend and former colleague @dmitry is up to now... always building crazy-ambitious creative platforms!
Upvote (3)·
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@dmitry @chrismessina I love this platform! I made SuperMakers.xyz with https://gokoji.com @dmitry @seanthielen is awesome guys! https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Upvote (2)·