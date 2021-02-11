Koan Free Tier

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Matt Tucker
MakerCEO, Koan
Hey Product Hunters! Matt here, founder of Koan, the organizational alignment tool that helps teams manage goals and status collaboratively, with exciting news to share: we've launched a new free tier! Since our inception, Koan’s mission has been to foster purposeful work with a great product that everyone enjoys using... and now we’re making another big bet in that direction. We’re excited to announce that every team can start managing their goals using Koan for free. **No joke. No credit card required. No limitations. Just full-blown free.** This first-of-its-kind organizational alignment offering is free for an unlimited number of users and provides a great way for any team to replace the pitfalls of ad-hoc emails, spreadsheets, and calendar invites with a dedicated OKR and status tracking platform. The Free tier is perfect for anyone who wants more than a spreadsheet to track the progress of their goals or OKRs. Here are a few pro tips to get started with your free account: - Setting goals is as easy as 1,2,3 - one customer actually said, "Koan delivers a simple and easy to start with platform that other tools make too complex." - Embrace Koan’s Reflections feature -- a simple ritual for working transparently and with intention as a team. Our customers who use it regularly report happier, more satisfied teams. - Integrate with Slack or your other daily tools - Regularly reflecting on goals should be part of your routine to unlock communication across your team and work more purposefully. **Check it out at koan.co.** We'd love to hear any feedback and happy to answer any questions along the way. From our home offices to yours, Matt (and Team Koan)
Share
At my last job at New Relic, we used Koan to manage the entire product org's OKRs and status reports. It was an awesome way to link individual team projects up to strategic corporate goals. It worked really well for us, I think in large part because of the thoughtful UX the Koan team has invested in, especially compared to similar products out there, which often feel really sterile. So I'm really happy to see them embrace a freemium model so that more organizations can get started being more reflective and more organized in their strategic thinking. Woo hoo!