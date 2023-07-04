Products
Knowstory
Knowstory
AI search bar chrome extension for developer docs
Option + K anywhere on your browser to chat with your [least] favorite developer docs and get answers to your questions. Without signing up.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
Search
by
Knowstory
"Thanks for checking out our launch! What developer docs do you want to see us add next?"
The makers of Knowstory
About this launch
Knowstory
AI search bar chrome extension for developer docs
Knowstory by
Knowstory
was hunted by
Omar Abuhashish
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Search
. Made by
Omar Abuhashish
,
Pradhit Gosula
and
Saif Abuhashish
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Knowstory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Knowstory's first launch.
