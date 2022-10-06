Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Knowledged App
Knowledged App
Knowledge management app for readers, writers, and thinkers
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Save, Read, and Write — all in one place.
Save articles from the web to read later, subscribe to blogs to get the latest posts, and write essays and notes. Consume, create, and manage all your knowledge in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
by
Knowledged App
About this launch
Knowledged App
Knowledge Management App for Readers, Writers, and Thinkers
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Knowledged App by
Knowledged App
was hunted by
Kunal Sarkar
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Kunal Sarkar
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Knowledged App
is not rated yet. This is Knowledged App's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
#28
Week rank
-
Report