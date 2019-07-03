Reviews
Rohan
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Super excited to launch the Knowin app today with fun, free and self-paced lessons in Swift (plus other in-demand languages). No coding experience needed! Knowin is the successor to Encode app, which we launched here on Product Hunt over two years ago! Encode ranked among the top learn to code apps by Digital Trends and has been featured by Apple. We've built Knowin from scratch based on what we've learned from Encode to create the best learning experience. Knowin's approach to teaching you coding focuses on blending practical examples with fun challenges. Rather than just explaining coding concept like strings, we'll show you how they are actually used in real apps. Leave a comment here or at rohan@upskew.com to let me know what you think about Knowin! P.S. An Android version is coming soon! Pre-register at https://play.google.com/store/ap....
