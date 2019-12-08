Knowflow
Mindmapping with cards and concepts
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kristian Gerardsson
Please fix the translations. Some screens have Russian and English right next to each other. (Onboarding guide boxes for example)
Upvote (2)Share
Hunter
For a very long time, I've been on the market for a thing that could serve for mindmapping on steroids. Not an all-purpose tool like Miro, but something that could facilitate thinking really quickly. Knowflow is a kind of a hidden gem in this respect. It seems that it has been done by a Russian design studio for their own purposes, it's not a 'product' in any commercial sense. It's extremely well-made, fast, opinionated and unlike any other. Also free. Really happy I bumped into it.
Upvote (1)Share