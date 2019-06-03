Knife Aid provides express, simple and stress-free knife sharpening service by mail. Their knife sharpening facility uses the most up to date sharpening technology, that you won’t find with any local knife smith.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kristofer™Hunter@kristofertm · #6 Hunter. Location-based data addict.
I bought a bunch of knife sharpening stones because I cook a lot and looooove when the knives are sharp. Problem is, it's a pain in the but. I thought it was fun the first time, times 2 through n are far more annoying and therefore I don't sharpen them as often. It's also a skill to sharpen a knife, and not super easy to do it yourself. This service seems like a great idea and for a reasonable price. I look forward to trying it out.
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Chef knives are at the core of almost every single meal and a knife being as sharp as it can be is not only better for getting the right cuts, but its safer. This is a great idea for home cooks who may not be invested enough to learn and buy a sharpening stone, as a chef though I wouldn't mail my knives anywhere
Upvote Share·