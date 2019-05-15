Klokki for Mac
Rule-based automatic time-tracking
Great way to keep track of different projects and tasks with auto tracking!
Could be good to have some templates for auto tracking (but it's going to be implemented it seems 👍)
Been using klokki for a while now and I really love it. Creating rules for autotracking is pretty easy and klokki just works which is amazing! One of the issues I had with tracking apps was forgetting to stop the clock when I left my desk, but klokki solves this problem beautifully! If you stopped working on something for more than x minutes (you can set it up) klokki will popup a window and asks if you want to stop the timer on that time. Press a button and done! So yeah can't really point anything wrong with the app. Great work 👍Fábio Rosado has used this product for one week.
Auto-tracking. Easily set up tasks and watch the magic unfold.
none
I've been using Klokki for 9 days, I'm very happy I can finally have detailed statistics about my days without having to remember to turn on timers each time I switch a task.Alina Sava has used this product for one week.