Klokki for Mac

Been using klokki for a while now and I really love it. Creating rules for autotracking is pretty easy and klokki just works which is amazing! One of the issues I had with tracking apps was forgetting to stop the clock when I left my desk, but klokki solves this problem beautifully! If you stopped working on something for more than x minutes (you can set it up) klokki will popup a window and asks if you want to stop the timer on that​ time. Press a button and done! So yeah can't really point anything wrong with the app. Great work 👍