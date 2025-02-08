Launches
Klippy
Screenshot to beautiful design in seconds
Klippy is a powerful Windows tool that allows you to go from screenshot to a beautifully designed image in seconds. It's fast and lightweight with an all-in-one design interface allowing you to control geometry, colors, symmetry, and backgrounds.
Windows
Design Tools
Productivity
Screenshot to design in seconds
Klippy by
was hunted by
Sidebread
in
Windows
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Sidebread
. Featured on February 9th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Klippy's first launch.