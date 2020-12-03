Home
Home
→
Klink Fundraising
Klink Fundraising
The best app for personal fundraising
Android
iPhone
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
11
Klink is a fundraising platform for groups relying on community support for funds. With our innovative round-up feature, supporters can round up every purchase they make to the nearest dollar, and automatically donate the difference.
Featured
an hour ago
Nathan Bird
Maker
dreamer, designer, developer
Recently launched this product! We're actively looking for ways to improve our product and shape it into something world-changing.
15h