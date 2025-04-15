Launches
Kling AI 2.0
Kling AI 2.0
Next-level AI video & image generation + editing
Kling AI 2.0 is all about empowering creators to bring meaningful stories to life — with powerful tools and greater creative freedom!
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Video
Next-Generation Al Creative Studio
4.4 out of 5.0
Kling AI 2.0 by
Ankit Sharma
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Video
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
4.4/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on November 3rd, 2024.