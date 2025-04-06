Launches
Klic
Klic
Nuance-dev/klic
A sleek, minimal and free input visualization macOS app that displays keyboard shortcuts, trackpad gestures, and mouse movements in an elegant overlay.
Mac
Video Streaming
GitHub
Klic
Nuance-dev/klic
Klic by
Klic
was hunted by
Nuanced
in
Mac
Video Streaming
GitHub
. Made by
Nuanced
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
Klic
This is Klic's first launch.