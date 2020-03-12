Deals
Klee
Klee
Draw you music!
iPad
Productivity
+ 3
#2 Product of the Day
Today
Free your mind and discover a new way of art.
Klee is a fun and friendly app for you to draw and to make music through your drawings. With Klee everything that you draw creates a sound and every color is an instrument.
an hour ago
Discussion
1 Review
1.0/5
Rajat Vallabh (RV)
Unusable
8 minutes ago
