Kizik Hands Free Shoes

Shoes that are super simple to get on your feet

We crafted our shoes with F.A.S.T. Technology in mind so the shoe design and technology work together seamlessly. We put our shoes through more than 100,000 compression tests to ensure our shoes live up to our promise, without compromise.

Around the web
Kizik's "handsfree" shoes are true to their nameKizik, a company founded by Ogio founder and CEO Mike Pratt, designs and makes "handsfree" luxury fashion shoes. The central premise of their design is that you just slip them on and off. In our testing, they proved true to their name.
The Verge
Kizik Handsfree New York Shoe reviewEvery once and a while, and more often on The-Gadgeteer, a product comes along with a description that is entirely unique and intriguing. The Kizik shoe is one of those gems: a luxury handsfree sneaker designed for men. It has the sole (and soul) of a sneaker, the materials of the shoe and a little technical secret.
The-gadgeteerHoward Sneider

Such a simple idea, yet so effective. I can't explain how long I have spent trying to edge shoes on.
