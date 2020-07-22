  1. Home
This non-electric fountain is the most cat-friendly solution to your fluffy’s 2-day supply of fresh water. Featuring a wide and shallow dish, it entices your cat to drink water in a maximally comfortable way, without ever stressing their whiskers.
KittySpring bacteria-free cat water fountain - Geeky GadgetsKittySpring is a new cat friendly water fountain, specifically designed to help remove bacteria from your pats water supply, and enabling them to stay hydrated without owners having to continually refresh their bowls. "Keep your picky drinker always hydrated with non-electric & whisker-friendly water fountain."
Nonelectric Feline Water FountainsThe KittySpring Fountain is a simple, stylish accessory for cat owners to incorporate into their home when looking for a way to support the health of their furry friend. The unit works by being positioned on the floor and siphoning water down from the integrated storage bottle to leave it available for cats to drink in the accompanying serving bowl.
Hey Product Hunters! Rayman here, founder of Desimore Inc. and creator of KittySpring. The idea to create this unique fountain came to me a year ago. It all started with the sudden kidney disease of my cat, Oscar. After finding out that dehydration was what caused my kitty to suffer, I decided to put an end to this problem once and for all. As a designer, I cooperated with vets to create a fountain that would take into account their anatomy and natural preferences. The result was KittySpring with its super whisker-friendly dish enticing cats to drink more in the comfiest way. Providing a 2-day water supply and featuring stable support, the fountain is a lifesaver for cat parents too: no more need to refill the water bowls during the day and no more puddles on the floor. The non-electric KittySpring—made of 100% non-toxic, FDA and RoHS certified materials—uses gravity to keep the dish always full for your fluffy. With this one fountain—that helped my Oscar get back to his feet—we want to share health with thousands of cats and keep them away from dehydration issues. Your contribution as a pet lover will be invaluable in turning this goal into reality. Feel free to ask me any questions or make comments.
@rayman_wu Hi Rayman! What a good-looking cat fountain you've got there 😊 I'm a cat parent of 2, and we have an electric fountain at home because I've heard cats like to drink running water. One of our cats is a tap drinker, so the electric fountain seemed like the best option at the time. Do you think my cats would also like your fountain, even though the water is not running? 😸
What about DoggySpring for dog-people?:) I'd like to buy one
