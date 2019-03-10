Kith Elements
Copy paste reusable elements into your Bubble projects 🚧
#5 Product of the DayToday
Kiths reusable elements help you get started quickly on Bubble. You can easily drag and drop the elements you need into your projects. And customise them however you like.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
DaveMaker@lookmomnocode · getKith.com
👋 Hey Product Hunters! Kith Elements is a growing collection of elements made on @bubble_group. The elements are meant to help you get started quickly with pre-designed elements. ☀️ Brand Consistency ☀️ Speed up your process ☀️ Inspiration ☀️ Fully responsive ☀️ Different styles for different projects ☀️ New styles & elements added weekly The current price is only $49 this will increase when the template is becoming more valuable. Because we'll keep on adding new elements & different design styles to the element's template. When you purchase the template the updates and extra elements are free. You can use the template as much as you like on Bubble. Any questions please let me know below :)
Upvote (4)Share·