Home
→
Product
→
KiteList
KiteList
The right way to advertise on Twitter
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
KiteList for Twitter is a targeting tool enabling brands & agencies to reach in-market and granular audiences that align with their target market.
Launched in
Twitter
Advertising
by
KiteList
MarketWhite,LLC
About this launch
KiteList
The right way to advertise on Twitter
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
KiteList by
KiteList
was hunted by
Brian Helderman
in
Twitter
,
Advertising
. Made by
Brian Helderman
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
KiteList
is not rated yet. This is KiteList's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report