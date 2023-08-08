Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kite
Ranked #13 for today
Kite
Apple style launch videos made easy-breezy
Visit
Upvote 59
50% off all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Kite helps startups create Apple-style launch videos in minutes. We take a screen recording of your app and turn it into a stunning launch video–no experience required.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Kite
About this launch
Kite
Apple style launch videos made easy-breezy
3
reviews
59
followers
Follow for updates
Kite by
Kite
was hunted by
Derek Feehrer
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Derek Feehrer
and
Todd Ashley
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Kite
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Kite's first launch.
Upvotes
59
Comments
11
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#62
Report