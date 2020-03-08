  1. Home
  2.  → KitchenPal

KitchenPal

Find what to cook & shop and how to waste less & save more

KitchenPal is your virtual kitchen assistant that revolutionises the way you cook, eat & shop for groceries.
Now easily manage your kitchen inventory, find healthy & sustainable products, create automated grocery lists, discover tasty recipes, and a lot more.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment