Discussion
Brenden Mulligan
Maker
Kit primarily solves a single problem: maintaining a list of people you want to catch up with. It simplifies triaging that list and remembering when to see someone again. But it's a simple approach, so less magic than you might hope for. I shared this concept on Twitter a few weeks ago and a bunch of people wanted to try it, so I let a few hundred check it out. Most agree it's too basic (although I'm happy to take feature requests) but some found it really useful. SO, I'm opening it up for anyone to try. If it works for you, awesome. If not, no worries. 😊 If you use it, there's a feature request button at the top. Please let me know what you think is missing. I'll also ping you for feedback a few days after you start using it.
