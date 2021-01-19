discussion
Jordan Lunetta
MakerFounder of Kiro. Retired DJ.
Hey Product Hunt crew 👋 I’m Jordan, and I’m from the Kiro Team in Berlin. We're very excited to launch our new Kiro PR Coach to you all today. Many thanks to those of you who’ve supported us thus far! 📜 Here’s our background: This is born from our time as engineers at SoundCloud and Delivery Hero, where we worked alongside a wonderful group of talented engineer colleagues, but the products wouldn’t move forward as fast as we would have liked: - Pull request bottlenecks were very common and the ever increasing backlog of work interfered with the development and release of code to our customers. - There were endless complexities of managing PRs in our virtual and distributed setups. - We used a bevy of tools (Jira, GitHub, Jenkins, New Relic, Splunk, etc), with no easy way to keep track of and improve the health of our development environments. 🎙️ Here’s our approach: - Engineer first and foremost: we’re dedicated to building simple solutions for you as an engineer to keep your development environment healthy and thriving alongside the rest of your teammates. Also, to help you improve and get better in your craft. - Backed by research: We’re huge Accelerate nerds (https://itrevolution.com/book/ac...), and draw much of our product inspiration from their research and best practices. Our goal is to make it easy for you to incorporate them into your workflow. - Build a high quality dev environment for you and your team: We're addressing not only the quantitative side of development environments, but the often overlooked qualitative side as well. Building software has its complexities and pressures - we believe in quick and short feedback loops, psychological safety and helping you build a culture of continuous improvement. 🎉 Enter our first engineer product, the Kiro PR Coach: - Reduce your GitHub PR work-in-progress (WIP) and keep it to a manageable level (a core principle in Accelerate). - Real-time monitoring to help cut down on stale PRs, or PRs waiting in limbo. - Unblock and make progress together with your team with our ready-made Kiro nudge templates. - Easily keep track of your personal dev environment with the Kiro health checks, so your health status is visible at all times. We’ve already opened it to an early access group of engineers, and it’s completely free with just a few minute setup time. It’s been a ton of fun building Kiro with engineers from all over, and we'd really appreciate your candid feedback as well. Pop a comment below and give me a shout anytime at jordan [at] kiro.io (especially if you want to nerd out on engineering topics!). Thanks for your help and support! 🙏 Jordan and Team Kiro
