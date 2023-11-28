Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Kirby
See Kirby’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Kirby 4.0
Kirby 4.0
Kirby is the CMS that adapts to you
Visit
Upvote 23
20% off until Dec 18th
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Kirby is a file-based content management system. It's incredibly flexible and adapts to your projects like no other.
Launched in
Website Builder
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Kirby
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Kirby
CMS that adapts to any project, loved by developers editors.
43
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Kirby 4.0 by
Kirby
was hunted by
Bastian Allgeier
in
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Bastian Allgeier
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Kirby
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 43 users. It first launched on February 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#73
Report