This is the latest launch from Kirby
See Kirby’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kirby 4.0
Kirby 4.0

Kirby 4.0

Kirby is the CMS that adapts to you

Free Options
Embed
Kirby is a file-based content management system. It's incredibly flexible and adapts to your projects like no other.
Launched in
Website Builder
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
Kirby
About this launch
Kirby
KirbyCMS that adapts to any project, loved by developers editors.
43reviews
35
followers
Kirby 4.0 by
Kirby
was hunted by
Bastian Allgeier
in Website Builder, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Bastian Allgeier
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Kirby
is rated 4.8/5 by 43 users. It first launched on February 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#73