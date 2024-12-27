Launches
Kindly Ink
Create handwritten letters on iPad
Handwrite heartfelt messages to your friends and loved ones on your iPad and send them as beautifully crafted letters via email. Whether it's a quick hello or a thoughtful note, Kindly Ink brings the art of letter-writing into the digital age.
Writing
Social Networking
Drawing
was hunted by
Donny
in
Writing
,
Social Networking
,
Drawing
. Made by
Donny
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Kindly Ink's first launch.