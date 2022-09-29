Products
This is the latest launch from Amazon Scout
See Amazon Scout’s 3 previous launches →
Kindle Scribe
Kindle Scribe
An all-new Kindle, built for reading and writing
Kindle Scribe is perfect for reading and writing, even in direct sunlight. The large display gives you room to take notes and journal, and makes it easy to adjust font size and margin width for improved reading comfort.
eBook Reader
Amazon
Amazon Scout
About this launch
Amazon Scout
Amazon's new cute delivery robot
Kindle Scribe by
Amazon Scout
Chris Messina
eBook Reader
Amazon
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Amazon Scout
3.5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on January 24th, 2019.
