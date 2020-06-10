  1. Home
Kin

Notion for families - shared to dos, reminders, gratitude

#3 Product of the Day
All-in-one space to plan, remind, and complete tasks to make your lives at home easier and more fun together.
The Slackification of the American HomeStretched for time, some households are starting to operate more like businesses. When Tonya Parker, a mom in Illinois, wanted to better organize her family life a little over a year ago, the first thing she did was set her kids up on Trello, a web-based project-management tool.
Marie's Top 5 Productivity Tips - KonMari | The Official Website of Marie KondoTidy Tips Establishing routines can be difficult - just when you think you're settled on a schedule, life throws unexpected challenges! To optimize productivity, I start by considering how I want to spend my time in spans of years, quarters, months, weeks - and then I work my way down to the daily routines.
Modern families are busier than ever, but there's no consumer-friendly Notion, Trello, JIRA that we can use to make our lives at home easier. Kin is an early prototype in progress, and our goal is to translate the essence of family workflows that we are already living through on a daily basis into a coherently unified family experience. We thought back to the OG Facebook days when we could write on each other's "Walls" and built in a suite of interactive elements to steer Kin towards a social productivity experience with a playful twist. Getting things done at home can be such an under-appreciated work, and with Kin, we are facilitating the expression of gratitude for each other by creating a Venmo-like feed of completed tasks. "Sharing and discussing to-do lists is a productive habit for partners. When we got married, my husband and I wrote out every household chore in a shared spreadsheet. When I finished a task, I would put a check next to it – and when my husband noticed it, he would send a simple thank you note (and vice versa)." - from Marie Kondo's blog Looking forward to hearing back from PH community!
